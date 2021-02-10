Washington Real Estate Q4 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETWashington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)WREBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Washington Real Estate (NYSE:WRE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.34 (-15.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $71.18M (-11.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WRE has beaten FFO estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.