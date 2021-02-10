Flowers Foods Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETFlowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)FLOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $988.88M (+7.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.