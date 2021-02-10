Yeti Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2021 12:52 PM ETYETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)YETIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Yeti (NYSE:YETI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+29.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $353.15M (+18.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, YETI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.