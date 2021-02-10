Tempur Sealy Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2021 12:52 PM ETTempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX)TPXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-62.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $987.66M (+13.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TPX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.