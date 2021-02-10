Sonoco Products Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2021 12:53 PM ETSonoco Products Company (SON)SONBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (+1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.32B (+0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SON has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.