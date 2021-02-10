TreeHouse Foods Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2021 12:53 PM ETTreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS)THSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (-2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.14B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, THS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.