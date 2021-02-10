Ares Management Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2021 1:24 PM ETAres Management Corporation (ARES)ARESBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-32.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $388.88M (-11.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARES has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.