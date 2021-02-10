First American Financial Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2021 1:24 PM ETFirst American Financial Corporation (FAF)FAFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.74 (-3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.92B (+11.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FAF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.