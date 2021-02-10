Agnico Eagle Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETAgnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)AEMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+75.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $949.91M (+26.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AEM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.