Huntington Ingalls Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2021 1:58 PM ETHuntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII)HIIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.53 (+3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.41B (flat Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Adj. operating income $253.9M; and Free Cash Flow $231.1M.
- Over the last 2 years, HII has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.