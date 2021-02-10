Mohawk Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETMohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)MHKBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Mohawk (NYSE:MHK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.87 (+27.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.49B (+2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MHK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.