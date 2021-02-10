Terex Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETTerex Corporation (TEX)TEXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Terex (NYSE:TEX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-94.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $757M (-14.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TEX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.