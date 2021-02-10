Veeco Instruments Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETVeeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)VECOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+190.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $129.39M (+14.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VECO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.