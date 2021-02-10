Talos-led consortium places bid for Petrobras Albacora fields - Reuters

Feb. 10, 2021 2:56 PM ETTalos Energy Inc. (TALO), PBRTALO, PBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • A consortium of led by Talos Energy (TALO +0.4%) and Brazil's Enauta Participacoes has submitted a non-binding offer for Petrobras (PBR +1.5%) oilfields Albacora and Albacora Leste, Reuters reports.
  • The exact value of the bid is unclear, although the asset likely would fetch in the billions of dollars, according to the report.
  • Petrolbras has sold dozens of small and medium-sized fields over the last two years, but the Albacora divestment would be the largest since 2017; the two fields produce 77K boe/day.
  • If the bid is successful, it would mark a geographic shift for Talos, which is active only in the Gulf of Mexico.
  • Awaiting a resolution on the Zama negotiations with Pemex, Talos is fairly valued at ~$9.50/share based on proved developed net asset value, Randall Connelly writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
