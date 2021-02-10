Walmart plans to stay engaged with TikTok
- Walmart (WMT -1.0%) is expected to continue to partner with TikTok even if its combined deal with Oracle to buy the social media property falls through.
- The retail giant sees TikTok as a way to follow teen trends and create shoppable content.
- "If you’re watching a TikTok video and somebody’s got a piece of apparel or an item on it that you really like, what if you could just quickly purchase that item?" asked Walmart CEO Doug McMillon last fall.
- Walmart execs also made favorable comments on the engagement they saw stirred up on TikTok during a live event in December.
