MGM Resorts falls after posting Q4 loss amid Las Vegas, Macau softness

Feb. 10, 2021 4:25 PM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)MGMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) swings lower after a stinging Q4 amid ongoing pandemic pressures.
  • Revenue was down 66% for Las Vegas Strip revenue properties and 34% for regional casinos. MGM China saw a 58% drop in revenue during the quarter.
  • Consolidated adjusted EBITDAR plunged 86% to $54M.
  • CEO update: "Our fourth quarter results delivered Adjusted Property EBITDAR improvements over the third quarter and our regional operations continued to generate margin growth"
  • MGM ended the quarter with cash of $5.1B and total liquidity of $8.8B.
  • MGM -3.35% AH to $35.25.
