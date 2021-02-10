MGM Resorts falls after posting Q4 loss amid Las Vegas, Macau softness
Feb. 10, 2021 4:25 PM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)MGMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) swings lower after a stinging Q4 amid ongoing pandemic pressures.
- Revenue was down 66% for Las Vegas Strip revenue properties and 34% for regional casinos. MGM China saw a 58% drop in revenue during the quarter.
- Consolidated adjusted EBITDAR plunged 86% to $54M.
- CEO update: "Our fourth quarter results delivered Adjusted Property EBITDAR improvements over the third quarter and our regional operations continued to generate margin growth"
- MGM ended the quarter with cash of $5.1B and total liquidity of $8.8B.
- MGM -3.35% AH to $35.25.
- See how MGM Resorts' Seeking Alpha Quant Rating compares in the casino sector.