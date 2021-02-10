Qualys shares drop as full-year forecast falls flat
- Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) tops Q4 estimates with $94.8M in revenue (+12% Y/Y) and $0.71 EPS and announces a new $100M share repurchase program, but the full-year outlook fell short.
- In Q4, adjusted EBITDA was $43.4M vs. the $42.1M consensus.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 80% compared to 82% in last year's quarter. Operating margin was 38%, topping consensus by one percentage point.
- For Q1, Qualys expects revenue of $94.8-95.4M (consensus: $96.7M) and adjusted EPS of $0.68-0.70, matching consensus at the upper end.
- The full-year view includes $399-402M (consensus: $407M) and EPS of $2.60-2.65 (consensus: $3).
- Qualys shares are down 4.7% after hours.
- Earlier, Morgan Stanley downgraded Qualys, seeing downside risk revenue, billings, and FCF estimates for the year.