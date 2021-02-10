Zillow jumps as drop in Q4 Offers revenue is softened by other double-digit gains

Feb. 10, 2021 5:56 PM ETZillow Group, Inc. (Z), ZGZ, ZGBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Zillow Group is sharply higher after hours (Z +11.9%, ZG +10.8%) following a fairly easy beat in its Q4 earnings,
  • Revenues fell by 16.3% - not as much as expected - to $789M, due to the drop-off in its Offers business, and segment by segment revenue topped the high end of company guidance.
  • GAAP net income was $46M, while EBITDA hit $170M.
  • Revenue by segment: Zillow Offers, $301.7M (down 50%); Premier Agent, $314.2M (up 35%); Other IMT, $109.6M (up 27%); Mortgages, $60.97M (up 190%).
  • "Zillow's strong results reflect exemplary execution and continued growth during the scary roller-coaster ride that was 2020," says CEO Rich Barton.
  • Traffic to mobile apps and websites hit a Q4 record of 201M average monthly unique users (up 16%), driving 2.2B visits (up 27%).
  • Cash and investments were $3.9B at year-end.
  • Press release
