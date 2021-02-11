White House to meet with airline CEOs on Friday - Reuters

Feb. 10, 2021
  • Major U.S. airline executives are scheduled to meet virtually on Friday with the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator to discuss travel-related concerns, Reuters reports.
  • The meeting comes as airlines, aviation unions and other industry groups have strongly objected to the possibility of requiring pre-departure COVID-19 testing before domestic flights.
  • Southwest (NYSE:LUV) Co-CEO Gary Kelly and airline union leaders today urged Pres. Biden in a letter not to mandate COVID testing, saying it would put "jobs at risk" and would be "counterproductive, costly, and have serious unintended consequences."
  • The Allied Pilots Association, representing American Airlines' (NASDAQ:AAL) 15K pilots, says mandatory pre-flight testing would be "unwarranted, logistically impractical and wasteful, and would seriously threaten the stability of our industry."
  • Boeing (NYSE:BA) also has warned the White House that requiring COVID-19 tests before U.S. flights could pose significant economic harm.
  • Two weeks ago, the U.S. began requiring passengers arriving from international locations to produce proof of a negative COVID test.
