ArcelorMittal announces executive transition, Aditya Mittal named new CEO
Feb. 11, 2021 5:54 AM ETArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)MTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) announced that Aditya Mittal, currently President, CFO and CEO ArcelorMittal Europe will become CEO of the company.
- Lakshmi N. Mittal, who founded the company in 1976 and is currently Chairman and CEO, will become Executive Chairman.
- Commenting, Lakshmi Mittal said: “Despite the obvious challenges of 2020, ArcelorMittal starts 2021 in a position of comparative strength. Having achieved some key strategic targets, this seems like the right moment to transition to Executive Chairman and the Board unanimously agree that Aditya Mittal is the natural and right choice to be the company’s Chief Executive. We have worked closely together since he joined the company in 1997, indeed in recent years we have effectively been managing the company together. He has an unrivalled knowledge of the business and a keen sense of how the company must continue to transform to remain the world’s leading steel company. As Chief Executive, he will be taking on the effective day to day running of the company, but we will continue to work very closely together and I remain as fascinated, engaged and committed to the company’s long-term success as ever. I am looking forward to this next chapter.”
- Genuino Christino, who koined the company in 2003 and has held the position of Head of Finance since 2016 will become Chief Financial Officer.
