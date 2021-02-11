Volkswagen leans on Microsoft's cloud for self-driving car program

Feb. 11, 2021 8:59 AM ETVolkswagen AG (VWAGY)VWAGYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) plans to use Microsoft's cloud computing services in its software setup for self-driving cars.
  • "As we transform Volkswagen Group into a digital mobility provider, we are looking to continuously increase the efficiency of our software development. We are building the Automated Driving Platform with Microsoft to simplify our developers’ work through one scalable and data-based engineering environment. By combining our comprehensive expertise in the development of connected driving solutions with Microsoft’s cloud and software engineering know-how, we will accelerate the delivery of safe and comfortable mobility services," says Dirk Hilgenberg, CEO of Volkswagen's Car.Software subsidiary.
  • The Microsoft deal is anticipated to make deploying software updates to add new features much easier.
  • Volkswagen first inked a deal with Microsoft in 2018 to connect its cars to Microsoft's Azure cloud computing service.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.