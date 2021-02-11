Monopar soars 37% as MNPR-101 shows promising utility in bladder cancer
Feb. 11, 2021 9:03 AM ETMonopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR)MNPRBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) gains 37% premarket after publishing data in the European Journal of Cancer which demonstrates the potential utility of MNPR-101 as a urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (uPAR) imaging agent to improve surgical outcomes in bladder cancer.
- Results: The publication reports that high expression of uPAR in bladder cancer is localized at the tumor periphery, suggesting that using a fluorescent-conjugated MNPR-101 probe might allow surgeons to better visualize the borders of the tumor, resulting in more complete tumor resection and thereby minimizing relapse.
- In vivo fluorescence imaging with MNPR-101 specifically delineates both subcutaneous and orthotopic tumors with tumor-to-background ratios reaching as high as 6.8, differing significantly from controls (p < 0.0001).
- Photoacoustic 3D in depth imaging confirms the homogenous distribution of MNPR-101 through the tumor.
- Conclusion: MNPR-101 is suitable for multimodal imaging of bladder cancer, awaiting clinical translation.