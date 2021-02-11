Robinhood to open New York, Seattle offices

Feb. 11, 2021 9:17 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)HOODBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Robinhood (RBNHD) says it will be opening offices in New York and Seattle, but its employees will work remotely through August.
  • "Longer-term, we expect to embrace a distributed workforce model, with some teams working remotely and others coming into an office full- or part-time," the company says.
  • "Our New York office will enable coast-to-coast market coverage and allow us to serve our customers from the financial hub of the world," the retail brokerage says. "In Seattle, we will build a center of excellence for infrastructure, security, and privacy to accelerate our investments in those areas."
  • Robinhood is actively hiring across all offices, including New York and Seattle.
  • In the wake of the short and gamma squeezes, executives from Robinhood are expected to testify before Congress on Feb. 18 at a hearing on market volatility.
