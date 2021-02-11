Leading Edge Materials signs agreement to sell Bergby Lithium project

  • Leading Edge Materials (OTCQB:LEMIF) signs agreement with CSE-listed United Lithium or ULTH (OTCPK:ULTHF) for the sale of 100% of the Bergby Lithium project.

  • Company will receive the following consideration under the transaction: CAD$250,000 in cash on the closing date of the transaction; 1.03M common shares in the capital of ULTH; 400,000 common share purchase warrants; an additional $250,000 in cash on the date that is 6 months following the closing date; a 2% net smelter returns royalty on the project, which shall be subject to a buyback right in favour of ULTH for CAD$1M.

  • ULTH will also commit to exercise reasonable commercial efforts toward spending CAD$1M on exploration work on the project within 18 months from the closing date.

