Kellogg falls after earnings miss but BofA stays bullish
Feb. 11, 2021 9:49 AM ETKellogg Company (K)KBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Kellogg (K -1.2%) slips in early trading after missing estimates with its Q4 report.
- The food company issued upside guidance for FY21, expecting EPS of to increase by 1% Y/Y to $4.04 vs. $3.97 consensus. Organic sales are seen dropping by around 1% against a strong COVID-influenced comparable.
- After taking in the report, Bank of America reiterates a Buy rating and $76 price objective, which is based on a 19X multiple on the FY22 EPS estimate at a slight premium to packaged food peer group. "We believe a premium is warranted as we expect improvement in international and away from home markets and share gains in retail will work to offset tough comps. We also believe Kellogg will benefit from a weaker USD," notes the firm.
- Kellogg reported a 2.5% increase in organic sales in Q4.