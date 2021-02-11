Zebra Tech surges 10% as Q4 profits smash estimates

  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares are up nearly 10% after Q4 beats backed with an upside full-year revenue forecast.
  • Net sales were up 10% on the year to $1.31B. EPS was $4.46, which was $0.66 above consensus.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was up 21% Y/Y to $308M.
  • The mixed current quarter forecast includes 25-29% Y/Y revenue growth, which equals out to about $1.32-1.36B versus the $1.14B consensus. EPS is guided at $4.30-4.50, above the $3.16 estimate.
  • The full-year view is stronger with revenue growth of 10-14% to about $4.89-5.07B versus the $4.84B estimate.
  • “I'm proud of our team's exceptional fourth quarter performance to close out a challenging 2020. We achieved record quarterly sales, EBITDA, earnings per share, and free cash flow, significantly exceeding our outlook," says CEO Anders Gustafsson. "We entered the new year with a strong order backlog as small business demand recovers and business with our large customers continues to be robust. This positions us well for double-digit sales growth for the first quarter and full year 2021.
  • Press release.
