Kinross Gold tops Q4 earnings view on higher prices

Feb. 11, 2021 10:58 AM ETKinross Gold Corporation (KGC)KGCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Kinross Gold (KGC +3.4%) pushes higher after beating Q4 earnings estimates, as the 25% surge in gold prices eased the impact of lower production.
  • Kinross says its average realized gold price rose 26% Y/Y to $1,875/oz., lifting revenues to a 20% Y/Y increase to $1.2B.
  • Q4 production fell 3.3% Y/Y to 624K gold equiv. oz., which Kinross expects will stay flat in 2021.
  • The miner also says its FY 2021 spending budget will stay unchanged at $900M, while annual AISC is forecast to rise to $1,025 per gold equiv. oz. from $970/oz. in 2020.
  • In an update on its development projects, Kinross says the Tasiast project is advancing on schedule and on budget, with throughput expected to rise to 21K t/d by year-end 2021 and to 24K t/d by mid-2023.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.