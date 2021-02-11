Helmerich & Payne cut at Piper Sandler as shares show excessive optimism

Feb. 11, 2021 12:31 PM ETHelmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)HPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Helmerich & Payne (HP -5.8%) sheds much of yesterday 8.7% surge as Piper Sandler downgrades the stock to Neutral from Overweight with a $24 price target, saying the shares are "increasingly discounting more optimism than balance vis-à-vis the $50-$55 WTI strip."
  • "We frame this as a 600-650 L48 rig count scenario with materially improving cash margins by 2022 required, in order to derive more favorable risk-reward," analyst Ian Macpherson writes, which "could happen, but HP would also in that case likely lag the higher beta field on the way up."
  • Helmerich & Payne reported a $0.66/share Q4 loss vs. a $0.27/share profit in the year-ago quarter while operating revenues fell 60% Y/Y but beat expectations.
