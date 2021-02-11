GameStop didn't cash in on squeeze because of regulatory fears - Reuters
Feb. 11, 2021 1:00 PM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)GME, AMC, AALBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor73 Comments
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) didn't raise capital at the height of the short and gamma squeezes that hit its shares because executives deemed the regulatory risk too great, Reuters reports, citing three sources close to the situation.
- Although it had already registered to sell $100M in December, it chose not to pull the trigger, despite the stock hitting a closing high of $347.51 and its value running to $33.7B.
- Management felt the logistics and regulatory risk of releasing preliminary earnings was too great, Reuters says.
- GameStop shares are off 5% near $49.
- Other companies that rode squeezes higher, like AMC (NYSE:AMC) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), took the opportunity to raise cash.
- ARK Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood said this week the rallies in GameStop and AMC are actually inflating a bond bubble rather than a sign of an equity bubble.