Cemex posts Q4 profits on strong gains in U.S., Mexico sales

Feb. 11, 2021 12:58 PM ETCEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)CXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Cemex (CX +5.1%) jumps after swinging to a Q4 net profit, with net income of $70M compared with a year-earlier $238M loss, helped by higher sales in the U.S. and Mexico.
  • Q4 EBITDA increased 16% Y/Y to $644M.
  • In the U.S., Cemex's biggest market, net sales rose 8% Y/Y to $1B, with growth bolstered by mild weather and increased activity in residential construction in the company's key states.
  • In Mexico, government social programs, high levels of remittances and home improvement projects sparked a 23% rise in sales to $836M.
  • The company's global cement sales by volume rose 13% to 17.6M metric tons, ready mix concrete volume edged 1% higher to 12.5M cubic meters, and aggregates volume gained 4% to 35.1M metric tons.
  • For FY 2021, Cemex plans capital spending of $1.1B, up from $775M in 2020, and forecasts an EBITDA increase to $2.7B.
  • Cemex "could have lots of upside in 2021 and beyond," Andrew Hecht writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.