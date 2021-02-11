Cemex posts Q4 profits on strong gains in U.S., Mexico sales
- Cemex (CX +5.1%) jumps after swinging to a Q4 net profit, with net income of $70M compared with a year-earlier $238M loss, helped by higher sales in the U.S. and Mexico.
- Q4 EBITDA increased 16% Y/Y to $644M.
- In the U.S., Cemex's biggest market, net sales rose 8% Y/Y to $1B, with growth bolstered by mild weather and increased activity in residential construction in the company's key states.
- In Mexico, government social programs, high levels of remittances and home improvement projects sparked a 23% rise in sales to $836M.
- The company's global cement sales by volume rose 13% to 17.6M metric tons, ready mix concrete volume edged 1% higher to 12.5M cubic meters, and aggregates volume gained 4% to 35.1M metric tons.
- For FY 2021, Cemex plans capital spending of $1.1B, up from $775M in 2020, and forecasts an EBITDA increase to $2.7B.
