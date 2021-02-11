MercadoLibre valuation leaves little room for error - Scotiabank
Feb. 11, 2021 1:09 PM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)MELIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Scotiabank starts off coverage on MercadoLibre (MELI +1.1%) with a Sector Perform rating on its view that the online retailer's impressive asset-light growth outlook is priced in already.
- "MELI is LatAm's leading online marketplace and a relevant financial technology (fintech) player -- but that is only part of the story. The more users and merchants that join MELI's ecosystem, the more monetization opportunities (i.e., advertising, media, etc.) will become available to the company in future years. However, though we believe in the growth opportunities ahead, we think current valuations leave very little room for error, with shares trading at 53.9x EV/ EBITDA 2025E (and 21.8x 2025E in our bull-case scenario)."
- The firm advises waiting for a better entry point on MELI.
- MercadoLibre's Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of 2.92 places in the middle of the pack for the Internet retail sector.