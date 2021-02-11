CAE FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 11, 2021 1:20 PM ETCAE Inc. (CAE)CAEBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CAE (NYSE:CAE) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Friday, February 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $644.25M (-8.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.