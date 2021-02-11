Proto Labs Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB)
- Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $102.45M (-8.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRLB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.