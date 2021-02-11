Nexstar names new revenue leader for digital division

Feb. 11, 2021 2:22 PM ETNexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST)NXSTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Nexstar (NXST +0.3%) has named Lori Tavoularis as executive VP and chief revenue officer of its Digital Division, a newly created role.
  • Tavoularis will oversee all the revenue-related functions for the division, including national, local and programmatic sales, and digital marketing services.
  • She'll have two deputies: Jennifer Scilabro will head local digital sales, and Wil Danielson will head up national digital sales.
  • "Our local websites and mobile apps counted over 90M average unique monthly users in 2020 and we are pursuing a range of opportunities to maximize the value of Nexstar’s content, national reach and significant consumer digital usage across multiple platforms," says Karen Brophy, Digital Division president.
