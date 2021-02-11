Cognex founder & chairman to resign
Feb. 11, 2021 4:16 PM ETCognex Corporation (CGNX)CGNXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ending his 40-years stint with the company, Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) founder, chairman and Chief Culture Officer resigned from the company's board and as an executive officer, effective May.5,2021.
- Shillman will continue to hold his title of Chief Culture Officer until June 1, 2021.
- After that time, he will assume the title of "Founder, Chairman Emeritus and Adviser" and remain an employee of Cognex as an adviser to company CEO.
- Anthony Sun, Cognex’s Lead Independent Director, will succeed Shillman as Chairman of Cognex's Board.
- Cognex Q4 EPS and revenue beat estimates.