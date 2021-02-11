Southern teams with DoE to launch hydrogen R&D effort

Feb. 11, 2021 1:58 PM ETThe Southern Company (SO)SOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Southern Co. (SO +0.6%) says it has started its HyBlend research and development initiative to address technical barriers to blending hydrogen in natural gas infrastructure and study life-cycle emissions of hydrogen blends.
  • Southern says its Southern Company Gas subsidiary, which serves 4.2M gas utility customers in four states, will spearhead the two-year, $15M project.
  • The HyBlend team is comprised of six U.S. Department of Energy national laboratories and more than 20 participants from industry and academia.
  • "Natural gas is a critical partner in the growth of renewables as we foresee numerous opportunities to leverage our existing infrastructure to support clean energy, such as hydrogen," says Southern R&D VP Mark Berry.
  • Southern sports a 4.3% dividend yield and is "priced well for long-term investors," Geoff Considine writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
