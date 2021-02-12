PepsiCo results called well-balanced between snacks and beverages
Feb. 12, 2021 By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Cowen keeps an Outperform rating on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) after digesting the Q4 earnings report.
- Analyst Vivien Azer: "Growth was well-balanced between snacks (+3% volumes) and beverages (+5%), with every segment growing revenue MSD or better organically. 2021 outlook for MSD underlying sales growth and HSD EPS growth is in line with our expectations, despite only $100 mm in buybacks."
- Azer notes PEP's underlying operating profit growth of 21% was flattered by M&A and lower commodity costs, which was partially offset by higher COVID-related costs.
- Cowen has a price target of $162 on PepsiCo.
