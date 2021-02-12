PepsiCo results called well-balanced between snacks and beverages

Feb. 12, 2021 6:49 AM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)PEPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Cowen keeps an Outperform rating on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) after digesting the Q4 earnings report.
  • Analyst Vivien Azer: "Growth was well-balanced between snacks (+3% volumes) and beverages (+5%), with every segment growing revenue MSD or better organically. 2021 outlook for MSD underlying sales growth and HSD EPS growth is in line with our expectations, despite only $100 mm in buybacks."
  • Azer notes PEP's underlying operating profit growth of 21% was flattered by M&A and lower commodity costs, which was partially offset by higher COVID-related costs.
  • Cowen has a price target of $162 on PepsiCo.
  • PepsiCo earnings call transcript.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.