ImmunoGen shares rise on strong Q4 topline, 2021 forecast
Feb. 12, 2021 8:00 AM ET ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)
- ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Q4 results:
- Revenues: $85.8M (+91.3%), beats by $44.97M; non-cash royalty revenue: $23.4M, compared with $15.3M last year, helped by rising global sales of breast cancer treatment Kadcyla; Research and development expenses were $39.6M vs $26.1M.
- Net income: $31.4M vs $4.8M; EPS: $0.16 vs $0.03.
- ImmunoGen had $293.9M in cash and cash equivalents, as of December 31, 2020.
- 2021 guidance: Revenues between $65M and $75M; operating expenses between $200M and $210M; and cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2021 to be between $140M and $150M.
- ImmunoGen shares up nearly 6.5% premarket.
