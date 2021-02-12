ImmunoGen shares rise on strong Q4 topline, 2021 forecast

  • ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Q4 results:
  • Revenues: $85.8M (+91.3%), beats by $44.97M; non-cash royalty revenue: $23.4M, compared with $15.3M last year, helped by rising global sales of breast cancer treatment Kadcyla; Research and development expenses were $39.6M vs $26.1M.
  • Net income: $31.4M vs $4.8M; EPS: $0.16 vs $0.03.
  • ImmunoGen had $293.9M in cash and cash equivalents, as of December 31, 2020.
  • 2021 guidance: Revenues between $65M and $75M; operating expenses between $200M and $210M; and cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2021 to be between $140M and $150M.
  • ImmunoGen shares up nearly 6.5% premarket.
  • Previously (Feb. 12): ImmunoGen EPS beats by $0.24, beats on revenue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.