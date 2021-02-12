Oragenics secures $20M capital raise

  • Oragenics (NYSEMKT:OGEN) announces that it has raised about $20M from the sale of its shares through an agreement with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners for an "at-the-market" facility.
  • The company also received about $1.9M from the exercise of common stock warrants.
  • Oragenics has given a notice for the redemption of all outstanding shares of its series C, non-convertible, preferred stock to the holder. The redemption payment date will be March 15, 2021.
  • The company said it expects to use the raised capital to fund development of its SARS CoV-2 vaccine, Terra CoV-2, and to advance its lantibiotics program.
  • Oragenics shares down nearly 3% premarket.
