Coherent board reviewing II-VI's $6.5 billion acquisition offer
Feb. 12, 2021 11:32 AM ETCoherent, Inc. (COHR)COHR, IIVIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Coherent's (COHR +15.1%) board of directors is reviewing the $6.5 billion acquisition offer from II-VI (IIVI -5.6%).
- Key quote: "Notwithstanding its receipt of MKS' proposal and II-VI's proposal, Coherent's board of directors continues to recommend Coherent's merger agreement with Lumentum to its stockholders. Coherent's board of directors is not modifying or withdrawing its recommendation with respect to the Lumentum merger agreement and the Lumentum merger at this time, or proposing to do so, and is not making any recommendation with respect to MKS' proposal or II-VI's proposal at this time."
- Press release.
- Earlier, II-VI confirmed making a $260 per share rival bid for Coherent, which was a 24% premium to the implied value of Lumentum's bid and 10% over the MKS offer.