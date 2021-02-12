Myriad Genetics announces new data to validate Prolaris test for prostate cancer

Feb. 12, 2021 12:03 PM ETMyriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)MYGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) announced additional data to validate the prognostic power of its Prolaris test in patients with more aggressive prostate cancer.
  • The company also highlighted the ability of the test to accurately predict which patients are most likely to benefit from intensification of therapy and who can safely avoid such treatments.
  • Noting that nearly a quarter-million of new cases of prostate cancer are expected to be diagnosed this year in the U.S., Myriad says early screening tests can often lead to overdiagnosis and overtreatment.
  • The new study has combined the Prolaris molecular risk score threshold with a clinical model to predict a patient’s benefit from androgen deprivation therapy.
  • The test has determined that about one of every two men with unfavorable intermediate-risk and one of every five men with high-risk prostate cancer were below the threshold related to the aggressive disease.
  • Therefore, less intense therapy can be safely directed to them. Additionally, per the results, the test had accurately predicted the progression to metastatic disease, the company said.
  • Illumina recently partnered with Myriad Genetics to create a kit-based version of the myChoice companion diagnostic test, targeting patients with homologous recombination repair deficiency.
