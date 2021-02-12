Copart upgraded at Stephens, seeing global salvage growth ahead

Feb. 12, 2021 12:31 PM ETCopart, Inc. (CPRT)CPRTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Copart (CPRT +1.9%) pushes higher after Stephens upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $140 price target, raised from $122, saying its analysis of the global salvage TAM increases its conviction in the next five-year outlook.
  • "Copart's global buyer base remains underpenetrated and has the opportunity to be almost 6x the 2020 global buyer base," Stephens analyst Daniel Imbro writes, and "near-term estimates look beatable, [and] longer term we believe the global salvage TAM can be greater than 3x larger than the current U.S. market based on current vehicle registration data."
  • Salvage auction companies will serve an increasing role of providing low-cost used/driveable vehicles as emerging markets develop, and large markets such as India and China are minimal today, Imbro says.
  • Copart's sustainable earnings growth outlook over the next 3-5 years is very attractive, Analytical Investor writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
