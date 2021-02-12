Shutterstock climbs after price target boosts on early enterprise sales recovery
- Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) climbed as high as 8.3% today for the highest intraday performance in seven years following Q4 beats that prompted price target increases.
- Yesterday, Shutterstock reported Q4 revenue of $180.94M, up 9% on the year, and $0.93 EPS, a healthy $0.35 above consensus estimates.
- Adjusted EBITDA was up 101% on the year to $48.5M.
- Subscribers increased 45% Y/Y to 281,000.
- "Shutterstock had an exceptionally strong finish to 2020, with revenue growth acceleration across all geographies and channels, including a return to growth in our Enterprise channel. The momentum we have exhibited in evolving our business towards a subscription model is encouraging and I believe we are well positioned heading into 2021," says CEO Stan Pavlovsky.
- For the year, the company guided $708-722M in revenue (consensus: $706.6M), EPS of $2.75-2.90 (consensus: $2.43) , and adjusted EBITDA of $163-171M (consensus: $167.3M).
- Needham (Buy rating) raises Shutterstock's target from $88 to $95, praising another EBITDA surprise and sooner than expected inflection in enterprise revenue, which could show that guidance was conservative.
- Analyst Chris Pierce expects the company's recent acquisitions, which already added to the total addressable market and moat, could drive revenue growth acceleration.
- JMP Securities (Market Outperform) moves the PT from $85 to $100, noting the revenue and EBITDA surprises, strong enterprise revenue, and accelerating subscriber numbers.
