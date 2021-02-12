MGM Growth Properties Q4 Earnings Preview
Feb. 12, 2021 2:08 PM ETMGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)MGPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.54 (+14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $194.46M (-13.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MGP has beaten FFO estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 2 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 0 downward.