Late rally cements stock market gains for the day, week
Feb. 12, 2021
- After a week of mostly drifting, the major averages kicked into high gear in the last half hour of trading today.
- The S&P 500 (SP500) +0.5% and Nasdaq (COMP) +0.5% closed at their highs of the day as the recovery sectors and the megacaps built up late momentum.
- The Dow (DJI) +0.1% lagged, with the the price-weighted index hampered by UnitedHealth and Disney.
- The S&P closed the week up 1.25%, the Nasdaq rose 1.7% and the Dow gained 1%.
- At the close, 10 out of 11 of the S&P sectors were higher.
- Cyclicals took the lead, with the volatile Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) sector at the top, followed by Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB).
- WTI futures +2.7% jumped, nearing $60/barrel. Spot gold -0.2% was lower.
- Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) were also strong after the yield curve steepened again. Long-term rates rose back to the highs they hit Monday, near one-year highs.
- Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) was the only decliner.
- The Big 6 megacaps all closed higher, with Tesla going from worst to first on the day, but it was still down more than 5% for the week.
- In ETFs, ARK Fintech Innovation was a big winner.