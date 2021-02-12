Late rally cements stock market gains for the day, week

Feb. 12, 2021 4:03 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), COMP.IND, DJISP500, COMP.IND, DJI, XLE, XLB, XLF, XLUBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor32 Comments
  • After a week of mostly drifting, the major averages kicked into high gear in the last half hour of trading today.
  • The S&P 500 (SP500) +0.5% and Nasdaq (COMP) +0.5% closed at their highs of the day as the recovery sectors and the megacaps built up late momentum.
  • The Dow (DJI) +0.1% lagged, with the the price-weighted index hampered by UnitedHealth and Disney.
  • The S&P closed the week up 1.25%, the Nasdaq rose 1.7% and the Dow gained 1%.
  • At the close, 10 out of 11 of the S&P sectors were higher.
  • Cyclicals took the lead, with the volatile Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) sector at the top, followed by Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB).
  • WTI futures +2.7% jumped, nearing $60/barrel. Spot gold -0.2% was lower.
  • Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) were also strong after the yield curve steepened again. Long-term rates rose back to the highs they hit Monday, near one-year highs.
  • Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) was the only decliner.
  • The Big 6 megacaps all closed higher, with Tesla going from worst to first on the day, but it was still down more than 5% for the week.
  • In ETFs, ARK Fintech Innovation was a big winner.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.