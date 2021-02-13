II-VI joins Coherent's rare bidding war, which faces antitrust hurdles

Laser maker Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) is at the center of a rare three-way bidding war as the pandemic-driven demand boom accelerates consolidation in the chip sector.

Coherent makes lasers and related products for medical and scientific equipment, industrials, and semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s products have enough overlap with bidders Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE), MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), and II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) that there will be at least small antitrust hurdles in any direction.

Here’s a rundown of the current Coherent acquisition offers.

Lumentum’s accepted offer

On January 19, Lumentum offered $100 in cash and 1.1851 shares of Lumentum common stock per Coherent share, which amounts to an implied deal value of $5.7B. Coherent holders would hold a 27% stake in the combined company.

Lumentum wants to buy Coherent to increase its penetration in the $10B market for lasers and photronics outside its wheelhouses of communications and 3D sensing applications.

The combined company would offer more than $150M in annual run-rate synergies within 24 months of closing and be accretive to EPS during the first full year after closing. Lumentum would fund the deal with a combination of cash on hand and $2.1B in new debt financing from a fully committed Term Loan B.

MKS unsolicited bid

On February 8, Coherent announced receiving an unsolicited acquisition offer from MKS Instruments for $115 in cash and 0.7473 MKS shares per Coherent share. The implied deal value is $6B, about a 16% premium over Lumentum’s bid.

MKS anticipates synergies of $180M within 36 months of closing and for the deal to be accretive to Non-GAAP EPS within 12 months of closing.

MKS, which says the acquisition would create a global leader in photronics, would fund the deal with cash on hand and debt and included a financing commitment from Barclays with its bid.

Coherent’s board determined that the MKS offer “could lead to a transaction that is superior to its pending transaction with Lumentum” and planned to engage in further conversations with the company to “further evaluate the comparative benefits and risks of MKS' proposed transaction.”

CNBC’s David Faber reported Lumentum will likely argue that the MKS bid will have “huge” antitrust issues.

II-VI unsolicited bid

Yesterday, II-VI entered the fray with an offer of $130.00 in cash and 1.3055 in II-VI shares per Coherent share, which has an implied value of $6.5B, a 24% premium to Lumentum’s offer and 10% above MKS. With a $10.4B market cap, II-VI is the largest of the bidders. Within the offer, II-VI notes that Bain Capital has a strong interest in a potential equity investment in the resulting combined company.

II-VI says the combination would establish a global leader in photronics, compound semiconductors, and laser technologies and systems. II-VI’s product offerings include short pulsed lasers that overlap with Coherent’s ultrafast lasers and could give Lumentum another opening to cry antitrust concerns.

II-VI and Coherent have an existing relationship. In December, the companies signed an agreement for II-VI to supply auto and electrification welding supplies to Coherent.

The company would realize $200M of run-rate cost synergies within 36 months of closing. The deal is expected to be accretive to Non-GAAP EPS the second year after closing.

Coherent’s board of directors said it was reviewing the II-VI offer but noted that it is not modifying or withdrawing its recommendation for the Lumentum merger “at this time, or proposing to do so.”

Analysts weigh in

Wells Fargo says Lumentum has committed to a “hell or high water” approach to obtaining antitrust approval in the U.S. and other regions, excluding China, where the company is willing to make divestments to get the stamp of approval.

Needham analyst Alex Henderson says Lumentum is unlikely to withdraw its Coherent offer without upping its bid and could offer a 50/50 mix of cash and stock, which could still be accretive within 12 months. The analyst sees LITE’s proposed $150M in synergies as “highly conservative.”

Stifel analyst John Marchetti also expects Lumentum to increase its offer and notes that Coherent will likely face a $218M break up fee if it abandons the Lumentum deal. But the analyst expects Coherent’s board to seriously consider the MKS offer. The analyst note was written before the II-VI bid was announced.

Marchetti says the LITE and MKSI bids offer a “healthy premium” considering Coherent’s business will likely remain in transition in 2021 due to pushed out OLED upsides.