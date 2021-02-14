GE's global workforce shrank 15% in 2020, with more job cuts likely

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares are in recovery mode, more than doubling off their 2020 lows, but the company's workforce has not fared so well, shedding 15% of the 205K employed at the end of 2019, according to the latest 10-K filing.
  • GE employed ~174K people worldwide at the end of 2020, and the filing says further declines may be in store for 2021.
  • Among GE's business segments, Aviation's workforce was cut the most, by 23% to 40K employees, followed by Healthcare's 16% reduction to 47K, Power cut 10.5% of its jobs to 34K employees, and Renewable Energy shed 7% to 40K.
  • GE has now cut its total workforce by 139K people, or 44.4%, over the past three years.
  • The company recorded charges of $856M in 2020 and ~$2.6B over the past three years related to workforce reductions, and indicates more job cuts may be coming.
  • "We continue to closely monitor the economic environment and expect to undertake further restructuring actions to more closely align our cost structure with earnings goals," the 10-K says.
  • There's "finally daylight ahead" for GE, given its dominance in grid electricity and turbines as well as the Biden administration's dedication to clean energy, Henry Miles writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
