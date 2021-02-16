Three Fortescue executives step down after Iron Bridge project review

Feb. 16, 2021 8:18 AM ETFortescue Metals Group Limited (FSUMF)FSUMFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) says COO Greg Lilleyman and two other executives have resigned effective immediately, as part of a review of its Iron Bridge Magnetite project in Western Australia.
  • The news comes after an Australian newspaper reported the $2.6B high-grade ore project, which is key to Fortescue's growth strategy, faced a cost blowout of as much as 25%.
  • "This is about the culture of the team," CEO Elizabeth Gaines says in explaining the move.
  • But magnetite iron ore projects such as Iron Bridge are notoriously difficult to develop, although the project likely will go ahead, Shaw and Partners analysts say.
  • Iron Bridge project "headaches seem larger than earlier thought," Morgan Stanley analysts say, now expecting a six-month delay and extra $250M in capex for the project.
  • Fortescue is "out of the blocks and running, leading the race to a world of environmentally-friendly sustainable energy," Robert Honeywill writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
