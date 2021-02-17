GE anticipates Q1 cash burn but improved from a year ago
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) expects to see negative cash flow in the current quarter but maintains its full-year outlook for cash flow of $2.5B-$4.5B, CEO Larry Culp said today at a Barclays Industrial Conference.
- Culp said Q1 results would be better than the year-ago period when the company burned through $2.2B in cash, but he also played down the expected results, calling them "nothing more than what we see typically at the start of a new year."
- Culp also said the first three months of the year tends to be the company's "softest" quarter.
- Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv on average expect GE to report a $671M cash outflow in Q1.
- GE generated $4.4B of cash flow in Q4 2020, resulting in cash flow coming in positive by ~$600M for the full year.
- The company has improved its cash generation by cutting overhead costs and jobs; it disclosed last week that it cut head count by 15% in 2020 to 174K employees.