Pfizer, BioNTech to supply more 200M doses of COVID-19 vaccine to EU
Feb. 17, 2021 4:30 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXPFE, BNTXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) ink agreement with the European Commission (EC) to supply an additional 200M doses of COMIRNATY, the companies’ COVID-19 Vaccine. The EC has the option to request supply of an additional 100M doses.
- This new agreement is in addition to the 300M doses previously committed under the first supply agreement signed last year.
- Of the additional 200M, around 75M doses will be supplied to European Union (EU) in Q2.
- The total number of doses to be delivered to the EU member states by the end of 2021 is now 500M.
- “With this new agreement with the European Commission, we now expect to deliver enough doses to vaccinate at least 250 million Europeans before the end of the year.” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO, Pfizer.